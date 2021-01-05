Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has a blow out sale on some closeout gear on Massif flame-resistant apparel at 80% and more off the MSRP. Botach currently has some good size selection but this will sell out as Massif is popular with operators.

MASSIF — A legacy born on the mountain. Massif was founded in 1999 by two passionate visionaries who set the bar high for quality and excellence in everything we do. Randy Benham, one of Massif’s founders, was a Jenny Lake Search and Rescue (SAR) crew member in Grand Teton National Park who understood the demands of rugged, unpredictable, and hazardous work conditions. He wondered, why can’t flame-resistant gear be as comfortable and effective as his favorite non-FR gear? He was unwilling to accept the existing trade-off between comfortable, high-performance personal gear, and the uncomfortable protective gear designed to protect against injuries from flash fires. FR fabrics lacked the characteristics of high-performance outdoor apparel: stretch, breathability, moisture management, and inclement weather protection. On a mission to fill the gap and solve the problem, Massif partnered with the specialized Los Angeles based knitting mill Antex, and a core group of extraordinarily dedicated people. Together, they invented never-before-seen FR fabrics and applied them to innovative clothing designs for numerous climates and contexts. Every yarn and stitch represents the vision of our founders, including a commitment to being 100% made in the USA.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!