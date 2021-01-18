Mississippi: Senate Judiciary Committee to Vote on Preemption Legislation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tuesday, Senate Judiciary B Committee will take up preemption legislation, Senate Bill 2107. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT SB 2107.

Senate Bill 2107 enhances Mississippi’s preemption laws by adding state agencies to the list of entities that are prohibited from restricting the Second Amendment rights of Mississippi citizens. Preemption laws serve to prevent localities from enacting their own differing gun laws across the state. Further, SB 2107 will prohibit localities from restricting the possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, carry, or use of firearms during declared civil emergencies.

Again, please contact members of Senate Judiciary Committee B and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 2107.​

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org