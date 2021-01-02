Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun & Ammunition Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells is having a sale that combined with a coupon code you can pick up the Polymer80 PF940V2 80% Polymer Frame in the aggressive texture for Glock in the FDE or Coyote colorways for just $114.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Check prices online here.

Build Your Own Custom Handgun The Polymer80 PF940v2 80% Frame designed for Glock® pistols brings the do-it-yourself gun build to the next level, allowing Glock® aficionados to build an entire polymer-frame pistol from scratch, all from components shipped right to their front door. The Polymer80 PF940v2 Frame ships as an incomplete pistol frame, so it isn't classified as a firearm. DOES NOT COME WITH ENDMILL

Can be used with 9mm & .40 S&W Glock® components

Works only with Gen 3 Glock® parts

Features aggressively texture frame for enhanced grip

Available in black, FDE, OD, grey and coyote colors The Polymer80 PF940v2 also features a locking block and rear rail module made from stainless steel to ensure a lifetime of reliable performance. Polymer80 frames will NOT fit most Glock holsters without modification unless a holster specifically designed for the Polymer80.

Some Related Reviews:

Polymer80 PF940V2 80% Polymer Frame Aggressive Texture Glock Deal Cart Check 01/020/2021

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!