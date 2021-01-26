Portman Retirement Presents Danger And Opportunity

Ohio – -(AmmoLand.com)- The retirement announcement by Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) is a chance for Second Amendment supporters to make some big improvements. By the same token, though, it comes with some very real dangers.

Portman was a solid vote in defense of our Second Amendment rights, and he also voted to confirm a lot of judges who would uphold our Second Amendment rights to the federal courts. While he wasn’t always out in front in defending our rights like some other Senators and Representatives, he was a reliable vote.

So, there is a chance to make an upgrade from Portman without the drama of primarying a reasonably friendly incumbent. As discussed earlier, seniority often will determine who holds committee chairmanships, and the more senior members of the House and Senate gain influence of their own, which has benefits when it comes to preserving our Second Amendment rights, with one notable instance being the aftermath of the Columbine shooting.

Former Representative Jim Renacci, who challenged Sherrod Brown in 2018, would be one option.

Renacci was pro-Second Amendment in the House, and co-sponsored concealed carry reciprocity in the House. He would come with past experience from running a statewide campaign and garnered 46.6 percent against Brown – a very credible run against a two-term incumbent. But there may be others who seek a shot at higher office, as well.

That said, we can also be sure that anti-Second Amendment extremists won’t be idle as this Senate seat opens. Therein lies the danger. This is the third Senate seat that will be open that were held by solid pro-Second Amendment Senators (Pat Toomey and Richard Burr also announced their retirement). Plus, regaining the senate will require winning the full terms for two special election losses (Arizona and Georgia).

Second Amendment supporters will also be wanting to pick off anti-Second Amendment incumbents in Colorado (Michael Bennet), Illinois (Tammy Duckworth), New Hampshire (Maggie Hassan), and Nevada (Catherine Cortez Masto). That has now become harder with Portman’s retirement. That is nine seats that could very well decide the tenor of future debates on our Second Amendment rights.

The retirement of Senator Portman does create some undeniable risk, and not just in Ohio. The expansion of the map may mean we don’t take out an anti-Second Amendment Senator – and that will be something Second Amendment supporters will have to live with for six years. To build strength for the 2022 midterms, Second Amendment supporters should support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.