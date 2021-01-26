PROOF Research Team Repeat Top Tough Man Honors at Mammoth Sniper Challenge 2021

Columbia Falls, Mont. (Ammoland.com) – PROOF Research®’s Weapons Test Specialist, Greg Hamilton, and Nightforce team member, Sean Murphy, repeated last year’s top honors in the Tough Man Challenge at the Grunt Style Vortex Optics Mammoth Sniper Challenge, held at Fort Gordon, Georgia, Jan. 7-10, 2021. By Dec. 2020, 104 teams had registered for the elite event and by the second day of the four-day event, only 70 teams remained. This marks two years in a row the team takes home top honors in the Tough Man Division and three years in a row they finish with the highest overall score.

The PROOF Research/Nightforce team competed in the Tough Man Division of the Mammoth Sniper Challenge in which Greg and Sean had to cover over 30 miles of timed rucks in three days carrying everything they needed for shooting, eating, clothing changes, and camp gear. The stages were all shot blind, with limited information provided on the course of fire to be shot. Each of the stages tested a variety of field shooting skills for individuals, as well as how the team worked together to maximize points on a given stage. They each shot about 100 rounds of rifle and 50 or so pistol on 11 stages. The field was extremely competitive this year, and the points race came down to the final few stages to determine the winner.

Using a PROOF Research high-fiber content, cut-rifled composite competition barrel, the team was confident that no matter the environmental conditions or challenges, their rifles’ accuracy never wavered. With fully kitted rifles weighing around 13 lbs., the lightweight PROOF barrels were an added benefit to lightening their load during their grueling timed rucks between stations.

Sean shot a PROOF Research Conviction rifle chambered in 6mm Creedmoor shooting 110gr A-Tips while Greg had another PROOF Conviction in .223 sending 75gr ELD-Ms as the secondary rifle. Scopes were Nightforce ATACR 7-35×56 F1s, along with SilencerCo suppressors and MDT CkyePod bipods. This year, Sean and Greg, were one of three teams selected to be followed by a camera crew through the event for a mini-series to air in the spring of 2021 (stay tuned!).

PROOF Research is a well-known brand within the precision rifle community and is one of the leading barrel brands used by champion competitors in the Precision Rifle Series (PRS) and National Rifle League (NRL). Developed to enhance mission success for our warfighters, PROOF Research’s carbon fiber barrels are designed for long-range accuracy, performance, and reliability under any environmental condition.

PROOF Research® has been bringing the best and brightest talents together to develop a new class of products for the firearms, aerospace, and defense industries since 2012. PROOF Research is committed to developing next-generation composite materials to produce the highest performance carbon fiber barrels, premium hunting rifles, and weapon systems that lighten warfighter load while increasing durability and effectiveness. PROOF Research’s goal is to make reduced weight, unsurpassed durability, and match-grade accuracy a reality for all of its customers. Headquartered in Columbia Falls, Montana, PROOF Research maintains research and manufacturing centers in Montana and Dayton, Ohio. www.proofresearch.com.