USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the Radical Firearms PA Exclusive RF-15 Complete 5.56 Rifle M-LOK Handguard back in stock and priced at $599.99. That is a lot of rifle for very little money. Limit 1 per household. Add a Primary Arms riflescope, like the Primary Arms SLx 4-14x44mm FFP Rifle Scope – Illuminated ARC-2-MOA.

This Radical Firearms 5.56 complete AR-15 rifle is built with a Primary Arms Exclusive free float handguard. This handguard is crafted from 6063-T6 aluminum and hardcoat anodized a deep black. The durable rail offer a slim, modular profile. Large cooling holes along the rail reduce weight and aid in rapid cooling. Take advantage of M-LOK positions along the 3, 6, and 9 o’clock of the rail for all your favorite gear. An uninterrupted M1913 Picatinny top rail offers space to mount optics, sights, and other accessories with ease. Underneath the handguard is a 16” SOCOM profile barrel made from 41V50 chrome moly vanadium steel and a 1:7 twist rate. The mid-length gas system paired with this barrel allows for a softer shooting rifle with all the reliability of a carbine length. If you are looking for a budget-oriented rifle with quality of life upgrades like M-LOK compatibility, the Primary Arms exclusive RF-15 rifle from Radical Firearms is a great option. Features: 16″ 41V50 chrome moly vanadium steel SOCOM contour barrel

Chambered in 5.56 NATO with 1:7 twist rate

M16 cut bolt carrier group with Melonite finish

BCG high pressure tested and magnetic particle inspected

Standard charging handle

1/2×28 A2 flash hider

15″ free float Radical Firearms/ Primary Arms Exclusive M-LOK Rail

Mil-Spec single stage trigger

Ambidextrous safety selector

Extended bolt release

M4 carbine stock and A2 pistol grip

No magazine included The upper and lower receivers are made from aluminum forgings and outfitted with standard M4 style furniture like a collapsible carbine stock and A2 pistol grip. Additionally, it features an ambidextrous safety selector and an extended bolt release for better ergonomics and functionality. The bolt carrier group features an M16 cut and a Melonite finish. It is magnetic particle inspected and high pressure tested as well to ensure reliable function. Radical Firearms offers law enforcement grade hardware. Crafted with quality materials and covered by their lifetime warranty, Radical Firearms is an outstanding choice for any budget.

