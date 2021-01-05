Reports are Several Senators Will Object to Electoral Votes on January 6th

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- At about 7:40 a.m., December 31st, 2020, on the Russ Clark show at 560AM, KBLU, George F. Braun, Washington Bureau Chief, and a talented lobbyist, reported more senators will be objecting to the electoral votes on January 6th, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

When pressed, Mr. Braun, who was on vacation with friends in Yuma, Arizona, asserted he had personally been assured by senators they would object, and that more senators would object than the number who voted against the stimulus package.

Six senators voted against the stimulus package. They were Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Senator Mike Lee of Utah, Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennesee, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Senator Rick Scott of Florida. All six senators are Republicans.

Several members of the House of Representatives have already committed to objecting to the certification of electoral votes on January 6th, 2021.

President Trump has called for a protest in the District of Columbia on the 6th of January. It is unknown how many will show up. credible projections vary from a hundred thousand to millions.

If sufficient senators and house members object to the certification of electoral votes, it is possible for the election to be sent to the House of Representatives, where the vote for President would be conducted on a one vote per state basis.

Update as of January 2nd, 2021. All of the above confirmed with a statement by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Senators-Elect Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) issued the following statement in advance of the Electoral College certification process on January 6, 2021: “America is a Republic whose leaders are chosen in democratic elections. Those elections, in turn, must comply with the Constitution and with federal and state law. “When the voters fairly decide an election, pursuant to the rule of law, the losing candidate should acknowledge and respect the legitimacy of that election. And, if the voters choose to elect a new office-holder, our Nation should have a peaceful transfer of power. “The election of 2020, like the election of 2016, was hard fought and, in many swing states, narrowly decided. The 2020 election, however, featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities. “Voter fraud has posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although its breadth and scope are disputed. By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes. “And those allegations are not believed just by one individual candidate. Instead, they are widespread. Reuters/Ipsos polling, tragically, shows that 39% of Americans believe ‘the election was rigged.' That belief is held by Republicans (67%), Democrats (17%), and Independents (31%). “Some Members of Congress disagree with that assessment, as do many members of the media.

“But, whether or not our elected officials or journalists believe it, that deep distrust of our democratic processes will not magically disappear. It should concern us all. And it poses an ongoing threat to the legitimacy of any subsequent administrations. “Ideally, the courts would have heard evidence and resolved these claims of serious election fraud. Twice, the Supreme Court had the opportunity to do so; twice, the Court declined. “On January 6, it is incumbent on Congress to vote on whether to certify the 2020 election results. That vote is the lone constitutional power remaining to consider and force resolution of the multiple allegations of serious voter fraud.

The complete statement by Senator Cruz is at the link.

