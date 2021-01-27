Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America's original legal defense for self-defense program.



SAFARILAND Liberator HP 2.0 Hearing Protection Headset

SAFARILAND Liberator HP 2.0 Hearing Protection The Liberator® HP headset is the next generation in electronic hearing protection, offering crisp, clear audio in a durable, scratch-resistant, slim earcup. The Liberator HP provides enhanced hearing protection in all environments, including those with impulse/gunfire noise and high-decibel, constant background audio. The wearer is protected while advanced sound localization allows for maximum situational awareness and sound detection. FEATURES First of its kind multi-mode adjustability providing Active Noise Reduction (ANR), Active Noise Cancellation and both simultaneously

Industry-leading sound localization for maximum situational awareness and sound detection

Enhanced electronics with voice prompts

Dual Fuel feature: runs on either two AAA or one CR123 battery

160-300-hour run time (mode dependent)

Proprietary high definition speakers and speaker enclosures

Adaptive headset suspension, easily adjustable to be either over-the-head, behind-the-head or rail-mounted (additional suspension options must be purchased separately)

Proprietary slim earcup design layered with sound barrier technology

Designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA The glass polymer, injection-molded, slim earcups provide excellent durability and is the base earcup for the Liberator IV and V headsets. The Liberator HP can be sent in and converted (for an additional charge) into either a single or dual comm headset. Once the headset has been converted to a Liberator IV or V, a Push-to-Talk (PTT) can also be purchased separately and added to the system.

