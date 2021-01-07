Safariland’s 015 Open Top Competition Holster Features Secure Retention

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today announced the new Model 015 Open Top Competition Holster. Available for most steel and polymer frame pistols, the 015 provides a minimalistic, intelligent design for custom-fit and easy modification options for competitive shooters in open, limited and 3-gun divisions.

“This is a very well-made competition holster,” said Bobby McGee, Vice President of Engineering for The Safariland Group duty gear division and Team Safariland member. “Machined from billet, a raw block of virgin aluminum, the 015 has superior stabilization and little resistance for a secure fast draw. Paired with a stainless-steel ball joint on the holster, it allows for lots of clamping force securing fine-tuned positioning throughout the life of the holster, unlike aluminum ball joints that can cause positioning to skip with adjustments.”

The Model 015 incorporates an instinctive rotating lock for secure retention without the use of a nose piece and the advanced design significantly reduces the chance of unintended release during draw. By rotating the lever towards the rear of the firearm, the trigger block is unlocked providing a fast and efficient draw during the natural gripping motion.

Ideal for Open and Limited divisions where the most minimal design is desired, the ball joint system allows freedom of movement and easily accommodates thumb rests, red dot sights and additional modifications to limit interference. For 3-Gun competitors or others looking for even more stability when moving around objects, Safariland offers a supplemental muzzle adaptor for additional support and protection that is fully adjustable for barrels from 4″ to 7.5″.

The 015 features a special safety detent for retention even when the screw is removed and a stainless-steel spring allows for worry-free disassembly. Further, the holster and belt loop can be separated for ease of travel, while maintaining the user’s set position. The holster is designed to be used with 1.5” and 1.75” width competition belts with the use of a preinstalled belt shim. The belt loop works for a variety of belts and tightens to ensure no movement between the belt and belt loop. Additionally, the adjustable cant and round thigh-pad offer added comfort.

The Model 015 Open Top Competition Holster comes in black, red, or blue and is available for most 2011 steel and polymer frame pistols. MSRP is $223. For competitors who want additional muzzle support, they can purchase the 015A Muzzle Adaptor as an optional accessory. MSRP is $100.00. To purchase the 015 with the Muzzle Adaptor attached, order Model 015XL, MSRP $323.00.

About Safariland Duty Gear

Established in 1964, the Safariland® holster brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced holsters and other gear to the law enforcement, military, concealment and competitive sporting markets. Safariland holsters, belts and accessories provide users with high-quality tools to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Safariland is credited for developing the first Level III Retention™ holster for the uniformed duty market. With a reputation for INNOVATION NOT IMITATION®, the Safariland brand continues its position as the worldwide leader in retention holsters. Safariland is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.safariland.com/pages/safariland-duty-gear.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group's mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.