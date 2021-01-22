SAR USA by Sarsilmaz Wins On Target Editor’s Choice Award

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SAR USA by Sarsilmaz, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of premium firearms and ammunition, is proud to announce that they have won the On Target Editor’s Choice Award for the SAR9 X 9mm striker-fired pistol. According to award organizers, product nominations were based on innovation, technical merit, performance and value for the dollar. Since its introduction, the SAR9 X Platinum has quickly set the standard in the full-size pistol category.

On Target Editor’s Choice Awards are reserved for the best of the best new products – those which demonstrate outstanding technical achievement and/or represent an extraordinary value for the price. Among the current crop of full-sized, polymer-framed, striker-fired pistols, the new SAR USA SAR9 X Platinum pistol package raised the bar the highest within this category, earning it the 2020 On Target Editor’s Choice Award.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to win this coveted award from On Target Magazine,” said Todd Pearson, COO of SAR USA. “The SAR9 X DNA comes directly from the SAR 9 that was originally designed and engineered to compete on the world stage as a military sidearm, and to fill a military contract. Now we are offering the SAR 9 in the X Platinum package which includes a Cerakote finished slide, paddle holster, double mag pouch, magazine loader and accessory flashlight. All are packaged in a handsome carrying case.”

The SAR9 X Platinum striker-fired pistol features a lightweight polymer frame with accessory rail, serrated slide and a 4.5″ hammer-forged barrel with recessed crown for increased accuracy. With a reflex sight optic-ready slide plus a choice of three insertable back straps to personalize the fit, the SAR9 X Platinum points naturally and is a pleasure to shoot. Its low barrel axis-to-grip ratio lessens muzzle climb, and the 20-degree grip angle provides superior control and fast second shot follow-up; accuracy is built in. Couple these features with an ambidextrous safety trigger that is smoother than a double-action revolver, the SAR9 X is a perfect carry-pistol when you want a round in the chamber.

To learn more about the complete product line from SAR USA by Sarsilmaz, please visit: www.sarusa.com

About SAR USA by Sarsilmaz

SAR USA is the exclusive importer of Sarsilmaz Arms. Founded in 1880 in Istanbul, Turkey, Sarsilmaz produces firearms for 78 nations from its over 1-million square foot, state-of-the-art facilities that have raised the bar for the standard in quality control for firearms manufacturing. They produce arms for NATO and many militaries worldwide. Now they are offering select firearms to the American market via SAR USA.