USA – ♠ -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a great price on the SB Tactical SBM4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace that with coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” you can pick one up for $87.99 with FREE shipping.

SB Tactical SBM4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace For improved performance at the range, the SB TacticalTM SBM4TM Pistol Stabilizing Brace will surely become your new best friend. Attaches easily to any AR-style pistol buffer tube, giving you an additional point of contact for increased stability and control. Thinner and lighter than the original SB15TM, with an enhanced cheek weld for excellent comfort. Provides increased stability and accuracy

Thinner and lighter than the original SB15TM Pistol Stabilizing Brace®

Enhanced cheek weld ergonomics

Fits all platforms with an AR-style pistol buffer tube

ATF compliant

Made in the USA Key Specifications Item Number: 705123

Fit: All platforms with AR-style buffer tube

Diameter Compatibility: 1.1″ – 1.25″

Strap Width: 1″

Dimensions: 7.2″l. x 2.1″w.

Mfg. Number: SBM4-10-SB Includes brace and an adjustable nylon strap.

