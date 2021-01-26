SCI Adds Airgun Category to World’s Largest Hunting Record Book

“The use of airguns for big game is not new and over the past decade the cost and capability improvements of these products have led to their popularity, as well as their low noise and little-to-no recoil,” said Chip Hunnicutt, Director of Marketing and Communications for SCI. “Giving airgunners their own category in the SCI Record Book has been a long time coming and I’m proud to see this segment of hunters have an opportunity to score and record their achievements.”
“Including airguns in the SCI Record Book was enthusiastically supported by the staff and committee members, as many have experience with these weapons,” said Gabe Paz, Director of Record Book for SCI. “We welcome these hunters and look forward to recognizing their achievements.”
SCI members can submit entries for the Record Book for a small fee. In addition to all the other benefits of joining SCI, members receive one free entry with a one-year membership, three free entries with a three-year membership, and 10 free entries with a lifetime membership. To learn more about Safari Club International, become a member, and submit entries for the SCI Record Book, visit safariclub.org.
