SCI Adds Airgun Category to World’s Largest Hunting Record Book

SCI is excited to announce the addition of an airgun category to the SCI Record Book, the largest compilation of big game animals in the world. Additionally, hunters submitting records in the airgun category will be eligible for SCI World Hunting Awards.

Previously, hunters could only submit airgun entries under the rifle category. SCI recognizes the popularity of these weapons among sportsmen and women as well as their capability to ethically harvest large game. With the legalization of airguns for hunting in many U.S. states, their predominant use in Europe, and the interest expressed by SCI members and non-members alike, the SCI Record Book Committee unanimously voted to approve the creation of a separate category for these weapons.

Entries will be accepted under the single category of “Airgun”. Hunters should additionally indicate on their entry form “bullet” or “shaft”. With some airguns capable of shooting arrows, the SCI Record Book Committee may split this category by the type of ammunition they fire. Forms and resources for accepting airgun entries will be completed by March 1. Hunters may submit these entries now, online, or by completing a printed form, notating the airgun bullet or airgun shaft category until an updated version is available.

“The use of airguns for big game is not new and over the past decade the cost and capability improvements of these products have led to their popularity, as well as their low noise and little-to-no recoil,” said Chip Hunnicutt, Director of Marketing and Communications for SCI. “Giving airgunners their own category in the SCI Record Book has been a long time coming and I’m proud to see this segment of hunters have an opportunity to score and record their achievements.”

The largest of its kind in the world, SCI’s Record Book is considered the gold standard of encyclopedias of big-game animals. The unique program and all-inclusive scoring system have helped document the hunting heritage since 1977. All entries are submitted by hunters and verified by Master Measurers to ensure accuracy. SCI contributes 100 percent of the net proceeds from the Record Book and its World Hunting Awards – which recognizes hunters who have achieved exceptional levels of big-game success – to conservation and anti-poaching efforts.

“Including airguns in the SCI Record Book was enthusiastically supported by the staff and committee members, as many have experience with these weapons,” said Gabe Paz, Director of Record Book for SCI. “We welcome these hunters and look forward to recognizing their achievements.”