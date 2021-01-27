SIG SAUER 716i TREAD Receives Ballistic Best Reader’s Choice Award for Best AR-10

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the SIG 716i TREAD has been recognized with a 2020 Ballistic Best Reader’s Choice Award for “Best AR-10 Rifle.” The Ballistic Best Reader’s Choice Awards from Athlon Outdoors gives consumers the ability to vote for recognition of superiority in class, quality, and innovation across various product categories.

“We are very proud to have the 716i TREAD rifle honored with this Ballistic Best Reader’s Choice Award. The TREAD brand continues to gain recognition for offering premium products, at a competitive price point, that are designed, engineered and built with the same quality and innovation consumers expect from any SIG SAUER product,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “The 716i TREAD is a lightweight rifle that brings the power of an AR-10 platform with premium features right out of the box and, like all TREAD series rifles, is easily customizable with a full-line of purpose-built TREAD branded accessories.”

The SIG 716i TREAD is a lightweight, forged aluminum receiver, direct impingement rifle that comes optics ready and features a precision nitride coated, carbon steel barrel, an ambidextrous lower receiver, a free floating M-LOK™ handguard, a 2 stage Matchlite Duo Trigger, a six position adjustable stock, and comes chambered in 308 WIN.

The complete 2020 Ballistic Best Reader’s Choice Award announcement for the SIG 716i TREAD from Athlon Outdoors is featured on ballisticmag.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.