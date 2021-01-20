SIG SAUER ROMEO1PRO Wins Tactical Retailer’s Gold Level Choice Award

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1PRO has been awarded the 2020 Tactical Retailer’s Gold Level Choice Award. The awards are presented by Tactical Retailer and gives readers of the publication the opportunity to recognize the best the industry has to offer with gold, silver and bronze level Choice Awards.

“Tactical Retailer is one of the most respected brands in the B2B market and we are honored to have our ROMEO1PRO optic recognized as a stand-out by this group, specifically the retailers, with all the competition in the marketplace,” said Andy York, President, SIG SAUER Electro-Optics. “Red dots are gaining unprecedented popularity and are quickly becoming the standard for everyday carry in both the civilian and law enforcement market. The ROMEO1PRO is loaded with features and is the perfect pairing on any pistol to provide quick, reliable target acquisition in every scenario.”

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1PRO is a miniature open reflex red dot sight, available with either a 3MOA or 6MOA red dot. It comes with 12 brightness settings for a full range of lighting conditions, and the TruHold™ Lockless Zeroing System designed to endure recoil and return to zero shot after shot. The ROMEO1PRO features a molded glass aspheric lens with high-performance coatings for superior light transmittance and zero distortion, a new upgraded point-source emitter for increased brightness in day or night conditions, MOTAC, a 20,000-hour battery life, and an IPX-7 waterproof rating. The ROMEO1PRO is housed in aircraft grade aluminum to ensure corrosion resistance, includes a ruggedized steel protective shroud in the box for extreme durability, and is available in black or FDE.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

