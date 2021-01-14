Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the always popular and ultra-reliable Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Sport II 16″ Barrel 5.56 Rifle for $699.99. Limit 1 per household. Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Sport II The Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Sport II Rifles are the ideal modern sporting rifle. Built to perform multiple uses under various conditions, M&P15 Rifles are versatile as they are reliable. Engineered for a wide variety of recreational, sport shooting, and professional applications, M&P15 Rifles are lightweight and rugged embodying the best combination of function and form. Features: 16″ 4140 Chrome Moly barrel, with Carbine-Length gas system and Front Sight Base, finished in Armornite.

1/2×28 Thread Pitch with a 1:9 Twist Rate.

Phosphate AR15 cut, Semi-Auto Bolt Carrier Group.

Standard Charging Handle.

Standard Mil-Spec Trigger.

Ships with A2 Flash Hider.

A2 Carbine handguard.

Includes Magpul Rear MBUS flip-up sight.

A2 pistol grip, and safety selector.

Ships with M4 collapsible buttstock.

Made in the U.S.A. An industry leader since 1852, Smith & Wesson is one of the world's largest firearms manufacturers. With the release of the Volcanic pistol, the first American firearm capable of firing a fully self-contained cartridge, S&W cemented their name in history as an innovative firearms manufacturer. Through the years they continued to bring new designs loved by civilians, police, and military, eventually leading to their highly popular, striker fired M&P pistols. The variety of firearms from concealed handguns to precision bolt action rifles combined with S&W’s unmatched reliability and history are the reason they stand out from the crowd.

