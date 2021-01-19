Stoeger Expands Pistol Line with Fully Featured STR-9S Combat Pistol

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- Stoeger recently entered the striker-fired, semi-automatic pistol market with the introduction of the STR-9. The latest update to the affordable and durable pistol line features performance upgrades and features to create the STR-9S Combat pistol. The pistol combines high suppressor sights, threaded barrel, flared magwell, optics-ready slide, three backstraps, and three magazines, producing an all-around solution for everyday carry, home defense or fun at the range.

The STR-9S Combat features a corrosion-resistant black nitride finish, included interchangeable backstrap grips for a custom fit, and 4.17-inch, threaded barrel to attach a suppressor for quiet shooting. The pistol’s accessory rail accepts a wide variety of pistol lights and laser sights for low-light conditions. The reversible magazine release supports right- and left-handed shooting. With an overall length of 7.44 inches and weighing 1.6 pounds, the STR-9S Combat is designed for personal protection without breaking the bank.

Rugged and reliable, the STR-9S Combat’s grip angle is engineered to match the drift-adjustable, raised suppressor fiber-optic sights for true target alignment and combines with a low-bore axis for reduced muzzle rise to quickly reacquire targets for follow-up shots. Aggressive front and back slide serrations provide a firm grasp with or without gloves. A smooth-pulling, crisp trigger houses an internal safety for extra security.

The pistol also features four interchangeable plates for attaching some of the most popular after-market red-dot sights to the top of the slide. These sights provide fast and accurate target acquisition in a wide range of lighting conditions and also allow shooters to focus on the target instead of their iron sights. Available with a 20-round magazine or a 10-round magazine for states with capacity regulations, the STR-9S Combat combines form and function for a variety of shooters at an affordable price.

Stoeger STR-9S Combat

  • Caliber: 9mm.
  • Action: Striker-fired, semi-auto.
  • Barrel length: 4.17 inches.
  • Overall length: 7.44 inches.
  • Weight: 1.6 pounds.
  • Grip: Three interchangeable backstraps.
  • Safety: Trigger safety.
  • Sights: Raised fiber optic.
  • Finish: Black Nitride.
  • Capacity: 20+1, 10+1.
  • Warranty: 5 years.
  • MSRP: $549.

For the latest news and product information visit www.stoegerindustries.com.

About Stoeger Industries:

Stoeger firearms deliver affordability and quality. Make Stoeger your source for hunting, cowboy action shooting, and home defense firearms, including double-barrel over & under shotguns, side-by-sides, semi-autos, pump-actions, pistols, and accessories.

For more information on Stoeger Industries, please visit their website.

