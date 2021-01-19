Streamlight Unveils New TLR-7 Sub Tactical Weapon Light

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Streamlight Inc, a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the ultra-compact and low profile TLR-7 sub, a weapon-mounted tactical light with an ergonomic on/off position rear switch. It is available to fit select GLOCK, SIG SAUER, Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Springfield Armory and Heckler & Koch railed subcompact handguns.

Streamlight TLR-7 Sub

“The latest addition to our popular line of TLR-7 weapon lights is an extremely compact and low profile model that can be mounted on railed subcompact weapons,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Like other models in the line, it has a high power LED that provides extreme brightness for maximizing visibility and targeting capability in personal defense and other tactical situations. And its rear switch on the left and right of the trigger guard allows for ambidextrous operation.”

The new light is available in three different models to fit the GLOCK 43X MOS/48 MOS and the GLOCK 43X RAIL/48 RAIL, with slim mounting rails; the SIG SAUER P365 and the SIG SAUER P365 XL; and select 1913 short railed subcompact handguns including the Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Subcompact, Beretta PX4 Storm Compact/Subcompacts, Springfield Armory XD-E, Springfield Armory XD-S, and Heckler & Koch HK45 compacts.

The TLR-7 sub features an LED that delivers 5,000 candelas and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 141 meters. Its custom TIR optic produces a concentrated beam that provides both extensive ranges as well as optimized peripheral coverage. It offers two lighting modes, LED only or LED strobe, each with a run time of 1.5 hours. The light is energized by a single 3 Volt CR123A lithium battery.

The new TLR-7 sub features a one-handed, snap-on, and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching them. The light also includes a Safe Off feature, locking it so it cannot be turned on accidentally. Each model of the TLR-7 sub features a specialized clamp system for mounting to rails, using the provided key kit.

Constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR-7 sub weighs 2.39 ounces and measures 2.51 inches in length. It features an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to one meter for 30 minutes, as well as impact-resistant construction.

The TLR-7 sub has an MSRP of $225.75 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

