Swab-Its Firearm Cleaning Kits – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I met Cathy Desorcy at SHOT I can’t remember how many years ago. I liked her sincerity and belief in her products right off the bat. At the time, SWAB-ITS was an outside company getting into the outdoor world. They made swabs for the medical field and high tech world. Of course, there were a few hunters in the company that saw how they could cross link over into the outdoor world and before you knew it, here they are.

I’ve used their swabs for yrs. I can’t believe that I haven’t ever yet done a Product Review on them yet. Due to SHOT being cancelled it messed the unveiling of new products for them. So Cathy asked me if I’d test out three of her new products.

SHOTGUN FIREARM CLEANING KIT 15 pc. kit RIFLE FIREARM CLEANING KIT 32 pc. kit HANDGUN FIREARM CLEANING KIT 31 pc. kit

As a kid, we’d cut old flannel shirts into gun cleaning rags. Needless to say. You had to keep cutting slivers and jamming into the cleaning tip until it meshed what gauge of shotgun you were cleaning. After the gun was clean, they also left threads in the barrel.

Those days are gone! I can’t tell you how ingenious SWAB-ITS are. Let’s start with be barrel cleaning swabs. The head is a swab and on the tail end is a plastic thread that screws into your 8/32” cleaning rod (shotgun is 5/16”). Screw it in, apply oil/solvent and run it down your barrel just like you do with a patch.

What I think is really cool are their cleaning swabs that they call their Gun-tips. They are like over-sized Q-tips. They come in thin pin pointed tips on up to larger blunt ones. These are great to get into hard-to-reach spots in your chamber, on your slides, between the barrel and stock and so forth.

They also have a Bore-Whip which is a swab on the end of a flimsy plastic string. It is all plastic so you can’t damage your rifling. These would be great for hunting in the backcountry. For instance, Alaska where you get pounded by rain. Sometimes for days on end.

All of the SWAB-IT gear is super lightweight and compact so it’s no problem to pack it in to camp or carry in a pack. I listed the three new kits above but let me go into a little more detail as to what each kit holds.

SWAB-ITS SHOTGUN FIREARM CLEANING KIT

2 12 ga. Swabs

Two 20 ga. Swabs

Two 28 ga. Swabs

Nine gun-tips

SWAB-ITS RIFLE FIREARM CLEANING KIT

Six .22 cal. swabs

Six .243 cal. swabs

Six .30 cal. swabs

Five .40 cal. swabs

Nine gun-tips

SWAB-ITS Handgun Firearm Cleaning Kit

Six .22 cal. swabs

Six .243 cal. swabs

Six .30 cal. swabs

Five .40 cal. swabs

Nine gun-tips

Another nice and unique feature about SWAB-ITS is that the swabs are reusable until you wear them out. They get dirty? No biggee, just wash them clean with Dawn liquid soap until clean. Let dry and repeat. (They also say you can use mineral spirits).

The MSRP varies according to the size of the package you buy. There’s a small pack for $8.00 on up to a package that is big enough to service a small Army for $259.99.





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”