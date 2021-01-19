Taurus Introduces TaurusTX 22 Optic-Ready Competition Pistol ~VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Taurus, manufacturer of premium handguns for defense, hunting, and sport shooting, announces the next iteration of the ground-breaking TaurusTX 22 semi-automatic sporting pistol. The new TaurusTX 22 Competition builds on the original TaurusTX 22 with a slide assembly engineered for optic compatibility.

TAURUSTX 22 Competition

The TaurusTX 22 platform, introduced in early 2019, set a new standard for rimfire pistols. Taurus developed this full-frame polymer handgun with a focus on ergonomics and custom-tuned performance to deliver an out-of-the-box competition level pistol that is both budget-friendly and that can serve as a training platform for experienced and novice shooters alike. The TaurusTX 22 proved to be a big hit with rimfire fans right out of the gate, with the pistol being awarded Handgun of the Year; by Guns & Ammo magazine.

For 2021, Taurus advances the TaurusTX 22 platform with the all-new TaurusTX 22 Competition chambered for .22LR. The TaurusTX 22 Competition is built on the same proven full-size polymer receiver as the TaurusTX 22 but features a newly engineered slide and barrel assembly designed to work with red dot optics.

The TaurusTX 22 Competition features a skeletonized slide with a cutout between the ejection port to just behind the front sight. Part of the TaurusTX 22 Competitionvplatform is a 5-inch bull barrel with the breech end machined to accept a base mounting plate. 2 small adapter plates are provided to provide 4 different mounting patterns.

This mounting system allows the use of the following (but not limited to) sight models:

Trijicon RMR

C-More STS 2

Vortex Venom, Doctor Noblex, Burris Fast Fire, Sightmark Mini

Holosun HS507C

Leupold Delta Point Pro

The match-grade bull barrel comes threaded from the factory to accept a suppressor or muzzle device and includes a thread protector.

“The engineers at Taurus definitely thought outside of the box on this firearm, from the beginning of the TaurusTX 22 to this competition model,” said Jessie Harrison, world-champion shooter, and Captain of the Taurus Shooting Team. “They put a lot of thought and research into the ergonomics of the grip and designed something that feels natural in the hand. The trigger system is unlike any other Taurus firearm — a single-action-only striker-fired trigger that feels smooth and breaks crisp. That’s important from a competitor’s standpoint for speed and rapid-fire. The threaded barrel that would be typically used for a suppressor doubles for a compensator, if you so choose. All that’s needed is to add your optic of choice and you’re off to the races!”

MSRP for the new TaurusTX 22 Competition is $484.85. The company will also offer a TX22 Competition upper kit available through the Taurus webstore for those who wish to convert their TaurusTX 22 to the Competition configuration.

