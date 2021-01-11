The Edge of Performance is Here – Introducing the FN 509 LS Edge

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Introducing the FN 509 LS Edge , the ultimate tactical pistol designed by FN to give users every advantage in the most demanding environments. From the front lines to the range, this factory-tuned 9mm Long Slide delivers cutting edge performance. When split seconds make the difference, the FN 509 LS Edge provides the advantage of a fully customized firearm, right out of the box.

“FN’s commitment to developing performance-driven products has reached a new level with the FN 509 LS Edge,” said Mark Cherpes, CEO for FN America, LLC. “The foundation of unmatched FN craftsmanship and battle-proven reliability combined with expert counsel from professional users, allowed us to develop the most advanced FN 509 pistol to date.”

Building on the proven FN 509 platform, FN teamed with tier one operators and world champion pistol shooters, to strategically enhance and purposely combine critical components of the new FN 509 LS Edge. The end result is a handgun that delivers superior versatility, accuracy, control, and speed.

Versatility

The FN Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System, combined with the green fiber optic front sight, allows users to run iron sights and a co-witnessed miniature red dot optic. Quickly mounting a favorite MRD is enabled with four included optic mounting plates. The midsized frame gives users the feel of a full-sized pistol that can still be comfortably concealed. An ambidextrous slide stop and two interchangeable backstraps allow users to further customize the FN 509 LS Edge, matching any hand size.

Accuracy

The five-inch hammer-forged target-crowned barrel delivers unmatched accuracy. With the 6.7-inch Long Slide bearing a 0.040” fiber optic front sight, the extended sight picture improves target acquisition and tracking. Additionally, the green fiber optic front sight co-witnesses with a micro red dot, users instinctively acquire a sight picture after their draw. The duty-rated, flat-faced trigger breaks cleanly at 90 degrees and features a reduced pull weight of around four to five pounds.

Control

Achieving the ideal balance, the 509 LS Edge’s lightening-cut Long Slide compliments the graphite anodized base plates and flared aluminum magazine well, resulting in a flat shooting pistol that racks faster, recovers instantly, and tracks perfectly. Maximum control is gained with the frame’s full-height stippling, ensuring a full-contact 360-degree grip, locking into the hands under fire to reduce muzzle flip and control recoil.

Speed

The short take-up and positive reset of the flat-faced trigger allow for speedy follow-up shots, while the green fiber optic front sight enables faster target acquisitions and transitions between shots. The flared, graphite anodized aluminum magazine well and weighted base plates of the 17-round magazines make for lightning-fast reloads, getting you back on target faster than ever. The FN 509 LS Edge, part of a performance-driven series of firearms bearing the FN name, is shipping to an FN dealer near you. Gain an edge and learn more about the FN 509 LS Edge by visiting www.fnamerica.com/edgeseries .

About FN America, LLC

Carry the Future | FN America, LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Belgium-based FN Herstal, S.A. provides U.S. military, law enforcement and commercial customers with a complete range of state-of-the-art, groundbreaking solutions developed around small caliber firearms and associated ammunition under the FN brand name.

FN Herstal is the Defense & Security entity of Herstal Group that also includes a Hunting & Sports Shooting entity (Browning and Winchester Firearms’ brand names) and operates globally.

FN product lines include portable firearms, less lethal systems, integrated weapon systems for air, land, and sea applications, remote weapon stations, small-caliber ammunition, as well as modern and cutting-edge solutions to provide enhanced combat, logistics, maintenance, and communication capabilities.

In addition to FN America – headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with manufacturing operations in Columbia, South Carolina –, FN Herstal is the parent company of FNH UK in England and Noptel (electro-optics) in Finland.