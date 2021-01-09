True West Magazine Readers Award Cimarron Firearms

Fredericksburg, Texas (Ammoland.com) – Cimarron Firearms, recognized as the leader in quality and authenticity in Old West replica firearms, jumps into the new year with not one, but two coveted awards from True West Magazine.

True West Magazine is the consummate publication for the individual passionate about the history of the American West. Continuously published since 1953, True West’s writings are known to “honor the truth, yet harbor a fondness for legends.” Their print and digital subscribers and readers are interested in historical events, the people (the good, the bad, and the ugly), the places, humor, historical photos and current artworks, and the frontier lifestyle. The Best of the West Award is an annual award voted by the readership for the best within a category. For the 2021 year, Cimarron Firearms has been awarded, by the readership, the Best Cowboy Action Pistol for their Evil Roy single-action .357 Magnum revolver and Best Single Shot Rifle for their Billy Dixon® Trapdoor rifle.

“What makes these awards meaningful for us, is that the votes come directly from the subscribers of True West Magazine,” Bryce Wayt, VP of Retail Operations for Cimarron Firearms, commented. “We thank True West Magazine and all the die-hard Western fans for these honors.”

The Best Cowboy Action Pistol awarded to the Evil Roy Competition SA was designed with features favored by SASS World Champion and SASS National Champion shooter Gene “Evil Roy” Pearcey. Built on the classic Peacemaker-style revolver concept, the Evil Roy SA 4 ¾” .357 Magnum features a wide, square-notch rear sight and wide constant width front sight for fast target acquisition. The slim, checkered wood grips offer a better and firmer hand fit and the action is hand-tuned in the US by Cimarron’s skilled gunsmiths with a made-in-the-USA competition hammer and trigger/bolt springs that offer a no-creep, lighter, smoother, crisper trigger pull and improved internal parts to enhance reliability. The Evil Roy Competition SA is available in Standard Blue or Stainless Steel and 4 ¾” and 5

½” barrels in a variety of Cowboy Action calibers.

For the classic Western firearms enthusiast, the Billy Dixon Sharps rifle took the Best Single Shot Rifle award. Cimarron Firearms not only designs and produces firearms for collectors and competitors but history buffs and hunters as well. The traditional Sharps rifle has an honored place in history and the Cimarron Firearm Billy Dixon Sharps rifle celebrates the frontier spirit and skill required to carve out a life in the Old West. Billy Dixon and his 27 buffalo hunter friends had been surrounded by over 500 Kiowa and Comanche warriors at Adobe Walls on the Canadian River in the Texas panhandle, June 27, 1874. Billy’s keen eye and steady finger on his Sharps rifle knocked a Kiowa off his horse at 1,538 yard (7/8 mile) ending a potential siege before it even began. Many of Cimarron’s firearms are drawn from owner Mike Harvey’s extensive collection of rare and antique old west firearms, complete with legends, and designed and built to honor the history and give new generations of sport shooters replicas that feel, look, and shoot as they did way back then.

For more information on Cimarron Firearms and accessories, visit www.cimarron-firearms.com.

About Cimarron Firearms:

Cimarron is the leader in quality and authenticity in replica firearms. For the past 30 years, Cimarron has worked continuously to perfect the authentic detail, fit, finish, and function of our line of frontier firearms. There is no other firearm that is near equal in value, strength, reliability, and authentic detail as is the line from Cimarron Firearms Co.