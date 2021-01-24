Utah: House Judiciary Committee Passes Permitless Carry Legislation!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On January 22nd, the Utah House Judiciary Committee passed House Bill 60 on an 8 – 3 vote.

House Bill 60, sponsored by Representative Walt Brooks (R-75), allows a law-abiding adult to carry a concealed firearm in the State of Utah, without first needing to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. Additionally, this legislation maintains the existing Concealed Firearm Permit (CFP) system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so.

HB 60 will next go to the House floor for a vote. At this time, a vote has not been scheduled; however, it’s important that you contact your representative and encourage their support of this important legislation!

Please continue to check your inbox and www.nraila.org for updates concerning your Second Amendment Rights and hunting heritage in Utah.

