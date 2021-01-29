Vertx Launches Next-Generation Tactical Glove Line

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Vertx, a leading manufacturer of low-profile tactical apparel and accessories, announced today the launch of its next generation of gloves. Offered in four distinct styles; Assault 2.0, Course of Fire, Crisp Action, and Move to Contact. Each glove is built to handle the unique needs of any covert or overt mission. Now available online at vertx.com and in-store, each style comes in three colors; It’s Black, Ranger Green, and Urban Grey. Customers can find their nearest dealer using the Vertx store locator at vertx.com/store-locator.

“Gloves are an important part of our customer’s kit,” said Denny Bogard, GM/VP of Vertx. “The styles in our new line are designed for specific conditions the everyday operator faces, whether that’s range practice, breaching, or running a mission in inclement weather.”

Built with their own unique purpose, the gloves fulfill individual aspects of the Prepared Professional’s daily duty dependent on the task at hand. First in the lineup is the Assault 2.0 glove. The Assault 2.0 features 37.5 Active Particle Technology and light padding, making it the ideal all-purpose glove. Its 37.5 Technology Merino wool back-of-hand works in tandem with the wearer’s natural microclimate to regulate temperature and manage moisture, leaving the skin sweat-free and cool for better performance.

Next up, the Vertx Course of Fire glove is designed to provide the best grip without the bulk. The glove’s low-profile wrist and curved closure allow for unobstructed articulation and precise movement while keeping out debris. The Course of Fire is constructed using Pittards Oiltac goatskin leather on the palm with a built-in hold that increases when wet. It’ll never wash out, never wear away, and functions in any weather or condition.

The third new style, the Crisp Action Glove, is constructed to provide extra cover from the elements without sacrificing dexterity and grip. The glove’s weather-resistant body fabrication, tricot liner, and extended cuff guard against wind and rain while its built-in leather slide guard and middle finger knuckle guard ensure hi-pressure areas are protected from wear and abrasion while shooting.

Last but not least, The Move to Contact glove is assembled with flexible D3O padding that’s ideal for jobs where the hands require additional abrasion protection like breaching and industrial work. Designed to provide impact protection without sacrificing mobility, the glove’s streamlined wrist and curved closure allow for unobstructed articulation and precise movement while keeping out debris. To learn more about Vertx gloves and the rest of the Vertx® line of low-profile and tactical apparel and accessories visit vertx.com

