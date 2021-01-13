Virginia: Bill to Expand Hunting Opportunities Being Heard Today

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the House Agriculture, Chesapeake & Natural Resources Committee is hearing House Bill 1799 to allow Sunday hunting on public lands. Please click the “Take Action” button below to contact the committee members and ask them to SUPPORT HB 1799.

You may also click here to sign up to submit written testimony or testify remotely by teleconference in support of HB 1799.

One of the biggest challenges that hunters face today is access to land. Our modern lifestyles of work and school essentially mean that most working adults and their children can only hunt on the weekends. Hunters and gun owners fund conservation efforts and maintenance of state public hunting land through hunting license fees and Pittman-Robertson excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment. Despite this, Sunday hunting is still not permitted on public lands in Virginia, leaving Saturday the only day for most hunters to be able to get out into the field.

House Bill 1799 expands hunting opportunities in Virginia by allowing Sunday hunting on public lands. This ensures that hunters have the time to continue hunting or to introduce new hunters and also ensures that public land may be enjoyed by those who fund it.

Again, please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT HB 1799.

