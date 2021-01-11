Virginia: Correcting Record on Gun Ban Bill from 2020

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Members and other Second Amendment supporters, you may have seen that other Virginia gun rights groups recently mentioned last year's legislation and Governor Northam's gun ban bill, HB961, making at least one incorrect claim. We feel that it is critical to address this.

House Bill 961, Governor Northam's gun ban, was carried over by Senate Judiciary to the 2021 session. However, because no legislative action was taken on the bill at any other point in 2020, the legislation died on December 4, 2020. Thanks to your efforts, HB961 is dead, and cannot be brought back before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

However, Governor Northam has said that taking away guns remains a priority. New gun ban legislation can be filed at any time. NRA remains vigilant in monitoring incoming legislation in Richmond and is ready to fight for law-abiding citizens against these infringements.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org