American Tactical Offers Updated Schmeisser S60 Magazine with Window

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- American Tactical, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer and worldwide importer of firearms, ammunition, and tactical equipment, is proud to offer the updated model of their popular Schmeisser S60 Polymer Magazine.

American Tactical, Inc. in partnership with German arms manufacturer, Schmeisser GmbH, has been exclusively importing and distributing the Schmeisser S60 60-round AR-15 magazines. Made from glass-reinforced polymer, this patented stick magazine features a unique follower system that allows for double capacity from a normal AR magazine without being bulky or cumbersome. New for 2021, the updated Schmeisser S60 features a side window and a last round bolt hold open integrated into the follower. Designed to shoot both .223 REM & 5.56X45MM, the Schmeisser S60 will give you an instant capacity upgrade over the standard AR mag at an affordable price for your AR carbine or pistol.

View full product details for the Schmeisser S60 magazine with a window at AmericanTactical.us. MSRP is $79.95.

About Americal Tactical Imports:

ATI is one of the nation’s top importers of firearms and firearm-related products. Having created a unique channel of distribution, ATI has quickly become a single-source distribution provider for many manufacturers across the world. From its signature German Sports Guns (GSG) family of products, accessory lines like Drago Gear, and manufacturing its own line of ATI AR-15 complete rifles and components, ATI continues to be a leader in the industry.