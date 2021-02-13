Ammo In Stock: 1,000 Rounds of Winchester 5.56mm 55gr $859.99

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells has 1,000 Rounds of Winchester 5.56mm 55gr Full Metal Jacket ammo in stock! We know the prices are not great but finding ammo is only getting harder, move on this before it is out of stock.

High-volume shooters love the performance of Winchester® White Box Ammo. It features top-quality Winchester components and that means you get fabulous reliability, flawless functioning and exceptional accuracy, all at a price that won’t put bullet holes in your budget. Order today!

Key Specifications

Brand Style: USA

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Bullet Weight (Grains): 55

Cartridge: 5.56 mm NATO

Muzzle Energy: 1235

Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 3180

Rounds: 1000

It does not expand on impact, which makes it great for target shooting. Get some and get on the range.

Ammunition Comment: On the state of ammunition ordering in 2020. All of us at AmmoLand News are well aware that there is very little to zero (0) inventory of in-stock ammunition in the popular .223, 5.56 or 9mm calibers that we can link to in daily deals. Any that we do find currently in stock sell out in minutes or hours.



