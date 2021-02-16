Arizona Committee Hearing Two New Pro-Gun Bills

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On February 17th, the House Committee on Judiciary will hear bills to prevent discrimination against the firearm industry and improve self-defense. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT House Bills 2827 and 2840.

In addition, please use the Request to Speak application (RTS) on the Arizona State Legislature website to urge House Committee on Judiciary members to SUPPORT these bills. RTS is the most efficient and effective way to contact committee members regarding second amendment legislation. It is imperative that you create an account and continue utilizing this tool throughout the 2021 legislative session.

House Bill 2827 prohibits financial institutions from discriminating against firearm businesses. Anti-gun banks and their executives have expressed interest in denying services to the firearm industry as a way to further their political agenda and impose gun control by making such business impossible when legislatures won’t bend to their will. This bill requires banks to evaluate firearm businesses like any other businesses and to consider financial risk rather than ideology in their decisions on providing services.

House Bill 2840 allows law-abiding citizens to store their loaded firearms in their locked personal vehicles while parked on school grounds. This ensures that parents are able to pick-up and drop-off students without first having to stop and unload their firearms before driving onto school grounds or deviating from their route to park off-campus. So-called “gun-free zones” are arbitrary boundaries that only disarm law-abiding citizens and leave them defenseless while doing nothing to deter criminals.

In addition, last week, the House General Education Committee heard and approved House Bill 2551, and today, the House Committee on Rules passed the bill, which will now head to the House floor. It allows concealed carry permit holders to carry weapons for self-defense at certain public establishments and public events.​

Again, please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT House Bills 2827 and 2840.

About NRA-ILA:

