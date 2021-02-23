Armed at Home – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Michael Woodland joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they prepared? (16-minute audio)

Your wife hears it first and she wakes you up. Now, you hear it too. Someone is hitting your front door and screaming. You get up to see what is happening. You walk into the front area of your house and see that someone has kicked in your front door. You hear a man screaming outside. You go back to your bedroom and get your handgun. Your wife runs to grab your three children. You step onto your porch and ask the crazy man to go home. He charges you. You present your firearm and shoot him. He stops and turns around, so you stop shooting. He walks a few paces away, and then turns and runs at you a second time. You shoot him again. He turns away and again you stop shooting. Your wife has called the police. They arrest your attacker. EMS takes your attacker to a local hospital where he died.

The sheriff talked about your attack on the news. “People have a right to be safe in their home… The evidence indicates that the resident acted in self-defense.” The news mentioned that your attacker had a criminal record that includes nine felony convictions and nine misdemeanor convictions including sexual assault and domestic violence battery.

You are about to start Sunday dinner when you hear someone scream for help. That sound didn’t come from the TV, it is from outside your home. You run outside and see your neighbor moaning on the ground and your neighbor’s wife screaming for help. A number of the neighbors call 911. You’re standing there trying to help when the victim’s adult son runs up. He was the one who attacked your neighbor. Now, in front of everyone, the son stabs his mom. You run back inside your home and grab your gun. When you run back, the attacker is still stabbing his mother. You shout for him to stop. When he doesn’t you shoot the attacker. Now he stops.

Police arrive and you give them a statement. You have to tell them twice that you’re 84 years old. EMS declares the attacker and his mother died at the scene. They life-flight your neighbor to the hospital. The attacker was charged with attempted murder 10 years ago, but only served four years in prison.

You hear a gunshot. You get up and move toward the sound. Your dad is in the garage struggling with a stranger. The stranger is hitting your dad with a rifle. You fight with the intruder and take the rifle away from him. Now you hold the attacker at gunpoint. Your dad calls 911. Your attacker was shot in the arm after your dad found him breaking into the car in your garage.

It is about 5 in the morning. Police take your dad, his attacker, and you to the hospital for treatment. You give a statement to the police. Your attacker is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault, Attempted Assault, Robbery, two counts of Menacing, Pointing a Firearm at Another Person, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Burglary, Trespass, and Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle. Your attacker was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs three days earlier.

You’re started awake by the sound of breaking glass. You get out of bed, grab your gun, and walk into the center of your home. You see an intruder and raise your firearm. You shout for him to get out of your home. He turns and runs. You lower your firearm and call 911. You give police a description or your intruder and they arrest him a few blocks away.

Your intruder has been busy this morning. He is charged with two counts of carjacking along with home invasion, and it is only 5 in the morning.

Tag- No Shots Fired

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.