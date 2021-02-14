At Home, at Work, and at the Shooting Range – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Tony Simon joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they prepared? (23-minute audio)

You’re walking down the street. It is about 9 on a Sunday morning. A man crosses the street in front of you. As you pass him, he hits you in the head. You stumble, and he punches you again and again.

You have your Washington state concealed pistol license. You’re armed. You draw your gun and shoot your attacker. He stops hitting you and runs away. You stop shooting. Neighbors heard the shots and called the police. You give a brief statement when the police arrive. Police arrest your wounded attacker a few blocks away. EMS takes your attacker to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

It is before noon. You are working behind the counter at a sporting goods store. You’re serving a customer when another man walks up to the case where you display handguns and ammunition. This man takes a hammer and starts beating the glass display case. Now, he climbs over the display case to get at the guns through the back of the display.

You have your Washington state concealed pistol license. You’re armed. You present your firearm and shoot the robber before he gets his hands on firearms and cartridges. Store employees run towards you, and all of you tackle the robber to the ground. Police arrest your robber and EMS takes him to the hospital.

Police identify the wounded robber as the person who threatened to shoot an employee during a liquor store robbery a few minutes earlier. Police also arrest the robber’s accomplice in the parking lot.

You’re asleep in your bed when you hear a strange sound. You wonder if it is your family or something else? You hear it again and identify the sound of someone hitting your house and breaking glass. It is four in the morning. You get out of bed, grab your gun, and move to the center of the house. A stranger rushes toward you and hits you. You present your gun and shoot him. He stops attacking you. You back away and ask if anyone in your family is hurt and then shout for them to call 911.

Your family is shocked but not injured. You give a brief statement to the police. EMS says your attacker is dead. They transport you to the hospital to treat your injuries. You saw the front bedroom window your attacker smashed. Police say your attacker is from out of state. They believe he ran his truck into a ditch behind your house. Out of all the homes in the subdivision, no one knows why he chose yours. You are a veteran of the Vietnam war.

It is just after lunch and you are standing in the lobby area of the shooting range talking to friends. You hear a disturbance behind you. A stranger is reaching into people’s range bags and touching their guns and equipment. Everyone shouts for him to stop. Store employees confront the man and tell him to leave the store. The stranger isn’t acting normally, so the store employees also call the police. You follow your friends outside because the stranger stayed in the parking lot and you want to warn customers as they approach the door.

Police arrive and call the stranger over. He refuses to approach them. A female officer walks toward the stranger to talk to him. The stranger moves toward the officer pulls a screwdriver from his pocket and stabs the female officer. You, the officer’s partner, and two of your friends shoot the attacker. Everyone rushes to help the wounded officer.

EMS transports the officer to the hospital. They also declare the attacker dead at the scene. You remain at the scene and give a statement to the other officers who arrive. Later, you heard on the news that the officer is expected to recover and that the police captain was grateful for your help.