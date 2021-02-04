Brownells To Give Away 14K Rounds of 5.56 Ammo in Super Barrell III

Brownells To Give Away 14K Rounds of 5.56 in Super Barrell III

GRINNELL, Iowa – -(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells is once again giving liberty-minded Second Amendment fans the chance to win a huge barrel full of freedom with Super Barrel III.

Starting Friday, February 5, 2021 visitors to the Brownells Super Barrel III website can sign up for their chance to win a big red barrel full of 14,000 rounds of Winchester 55-grain FMJ 5.56 ammunition.

In addition, site visitors can also peruse several kinds of popular and in-stock products – like triggers, uppers, lowers, and optics – that could help them burn through a mountain of 5.56 ammo big enough to fill 466 standard-capacity 30-round magazines.

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm CST Sunday, February 7. One lucky winner will be drawn by random on Monday, February 8, to receive the grand prize barrel with a retail value of approximately $8,500.

To learn more or sign up to win The Super Barrel III of freedom, visit www.brownells.com. #ad

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools, and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more, and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Brownells

