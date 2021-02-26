Colorado: Multiple Anti-Gun Bills Heading for Committee Hearings Soon

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Next week, House Bill 1106 and Senate Bill 78, are scheduled for committee consideration on Monday and Thursday, respectively. These measures do nothing to prevent crime and specifically target law-abiding gun owners. Please contact committee members and ask them to OPPOSE these anti-gun measures.

House Bill 1106 imposes government-mandated standards for storing firearms, rendering them unavailable for self-defense purposes. HB 1106 will be heard on Monday, March 1, in the House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee.

Senate Bill 78 victimizes gun owners who suffer loss or theft of their property with a fine if they don’t report a lost or stolen firearm within five days of discovering them missing. Senate Bill 78 will be heard on Thursday, March 4, in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Again, please contact members of each committee and ask them to oppose these measures that place an undue burden on law-abiding gun owners, instead of addressing actual criminals.​

