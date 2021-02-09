Delaware: Gun Ban Agenda a Feature This Session

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Legislators hostile to Second Amendment rights are not going to rest this session. Last month, the Senate passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 8 declaring “gun violence” as a public health crisis along with a mostly partisan vote. The General Assembly is currently in recess to hold budget hearings, but if SCR 8 passes the House as well, then it will be used to justify a whole slew of anti-gun bills as necessary for public health. Please contact your state Representative and ask them to OPPOSE SCR 8.

While the legislation has not yet been filed, it is expected to include schemes, such as bans on commonly owned firearms and standard capacity magazines, and discriminating against young adults by denying them Second Amendment rights.

Again, please contact your state representative and ask them to OPPOSE SCR 8. NRA-ILA will continue to monitor and send updates as “gun control” legislation is introduced and moves through the legislative process.

