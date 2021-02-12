DURAMAG Signs Chevalier Advertising

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- DURAMAG, a C Products Defense Inc. brand, has redefined what shooters expect of a magazine. Feats such as a a reliable 7.62x39mm AR-15 magazine, previously thought impossible by others, are possible thanks to DURAMAG. Now the Florida-based and ISO 9001-2015 certified company chosen by professionals has made a professional choice of its own and engaged Chevalier Advertising to continue brand development.

In its new role as DURAMAG’s agency of record, Chevalier Advertising will handle brand strategy, public relations, media buying, and creative directed towards the shooting, tactical, military, and law enforcement markets. This includes writing and distributing press releases.

DURAMAG designs and manufactures millions of rugged and reliable rifle and pistol magazines from steel and aluminum. Unlike polymer magazines, DURAMAG’s are not hygroscopic, resulting in increased residual strength without the temperature and humidity sensitivity of plastic magazines. The results have been consistent wins in military and law enforcement torture tests around the world.

Not long ago CPD expanded by launching the DURAMAG line of magazines for the general consumer. DURAMAGs combine all of CPD’s advanced construction, design, and technologies into a complete line of paramount products. DURAMAGs are currently available for more than one dozen calibers with each magazine body, follower, and spring specifically designed and tested for its caliber.

“After spending seven years concentrating solely on production and design engineering every aspect of DURAMAG magazines, we feel it is important for us to partner with a renowned marketing group like Chevalier to help us build the brand and give it nationwide exposure,” said Adel Jamil, President and CEO of C Products Defense. “The entire DURAMAG team has worked tirelessly to improve a crucial product, we look forward to helping develop national brand awareness,” said Aaron Lisech, Chevalier Advertising Account Executive. “We are excited to support them through their future growth and expansion.”

About DURAMAG:

At DURAMAG we design magazines to meet the specific demands of each discipline – combat, law enforcement and sport. We develop solutions to the challenges of our customers in each and every category. To meet the needs of today’s combat conditions we’ve developed a new stainless steel magazine. It outperforms the industry-standard mil-spec aluminum magazine in every test.