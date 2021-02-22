Emergency Powers Laws Introduced and Scheduled for Hearing Today

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last Friday, important emergency powers legislation, House Bill 504, was introduced and referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration. The committee has scheduled this legislation for a hearing today and committee members need to hear from you now! Please contact members of the House Judiciary Committee and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 504.

House Bill 504 provides protections for gun stores, ranges, or any other entity that engages in the lawful selling or servicing of firearms, components, or accessories. HB 504 also prevents the prohibition, regulation, or seizure of citizens’ Second Amendment rights during a declared State of Emergency.

Again, please contact members of the House Judiciary Committee and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 504.





