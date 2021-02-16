EOTech’s New G43/G45 Holosight Magnifiers Now Shipping

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The G43/G45 magnifiers developed by EOTECH were initially launched to the world at SHOT 2020 and first deliveries were expected to begin in the 2nd quarter. These optics offer vast improvements over the G33 in overall length and eye relief. What wasn’t planned were the three massive hurdles that were dished out in 2020.

First, COVID19’s middle finger to the world forced businesses to go remote, limiting key areas of final development such as product qualification and testing. Also, the pandemic severely disrupted the supply chain process and the ability to receive consistent components. Add to the mix, political and civil unrest, which unfolded during the summer, drove firearm and accessory sales through the roof. As a result, part suppliers struggled to keep up with the demand. As if the dumpster fire wasn’t big enough, L3/Harris provided kerosene in the form of additional production delays and shifts in product focus. Inevitably, L3/Harris pulled development funding altogether to make the company’s year-end bottom line more attractive to their shareholders.

In August 2020, EOTECH was re-born after a well overdue divestiture from big corp. The last five months were spent unscrewing much of the in-place structure and focus. From that, new commitments to product development and customer service became a top priority, and to fix the delayed launch of the magnifiers.

“The new magnifiers are a key component in our product line and provide major benefits to those who use them in tandem with our holographic sights,” said Mark Miller, Product Manager. “It was crucial to get them into production and to our customers but not at the sacrifice of quality and performance. Testing and validation took some time but it ensured the end product was worthy of wearing the EOTECH brand.”