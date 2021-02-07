Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Brownells has in-stock and shipping 50 round boxes of Fiocchi 300 AAC Blackout ammunition in 150 grains FMJ for $87.99 each. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Fiocchi 300 AAC Blackout 150Gr FMJ Ammunition Consistent-Performing Super-Sonic 300 BLK Ammo for Your Modern Sporting Rifle Fiocchi Shooting Dynamics .300 AAC Blackout 150gr FMJ ammo has a military-type boattail bullet driven at supersonic speed for excellent performance from your 300 BLK rifle. Although Shooting Dynamics .300 AAC Blackout 150gr FMJ is economically priced, Fiocchi does not compromise on quality. It’s made with: Precision-formed brass cases – reloadable, too!

Clean-burning powder & reliable primers

Consistent-performing full metal jacket bullet

Available by the box or by the case Fiocchi Shooting Dynamics .300 AAC Blackout 150gr FMJ ammo gives you consistent, reliable performance so you can concentrate on improving your fundamentals – or winning in competition – without having to worry about your ammunition.

