FPC Statement on President Biden’s Renewed Promise of Gun Control

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- President Biden renewed his declaration of intent to launch a new assault upon the People of the United States and their rights and property, “calling on Congress to enact” unconstitutional and immoral policies including bans on common semi-automatic firearms and ammunition magazines. Prior to the election, FPC warned that the Biden-Harris campaign, which promised a massive number of new and expanded anti-rights policies, was “a clear and present danger to liberty, freedom, the Constitution, and the values that have made America the greatest country in the world” and “a uniquely grave threat to all that we hold dear[.]”

The Biden Administration’s promise to enact “gun law reforms” is nothing less than calling for further tyranny and paternalism cloaked in the false promise of so-called “public safety.” FPC remains firm in its belief that laws which threaten the rights, liberty, and property of the People are immoral, should be abolished, and must be fiercely opposed by all Americans who value liberty and the Republic.

The recently seated 177th Congress has already introduced nearly five-dozen firearm-related bills, many of them outrageous acts to criminalize constitutionally protected items and conduct. And following the President’s statement yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi similarly promised to pass a range of gun control legislation. And since his inauguration, President Biden has already signed 30 executive orders, showing that he is unafraid of constitutional limits on executive powers, and will, to the extent he deems acceptable, use ‘a pen and a phone’ to implement his dangerous and un-American agenda.

FPC will continue to closely review proposed legislation, regulations, and executive actions for statutory violations, constitutional violations, and violations of the Administrative Procedure Act. And as we have before, such as in the case of former President Trump’s bumpstock ban, FPC will take whatever actions are necessary, possible, and prudent to protect the rights and liberty of law-abiding gun owners and our members against immoral and unconstitutional laws, as well as abusive government agencies and policies.

Individuals who wish to fight and oppose gun control bills can send a message to Congress at FPCAction.org and join the FPC Grassroots Army for just $25 at JoinFPC.org.

Firearms Policy Coalition and its FPC Law team are the nation’s next-generation advocates leading the Second Amendment litigation and research space, having recently filed two United States Supreme Court petitions for certiorari (review) (Folajtar v. Attorney General and Holloway v. Attorney General) and several major federal Second Amendment lawsuits, including challenges to the State of Maryland’s ban on “assault weapons” (Bianchi v. Frosh), the State of Pennsylvania’s and Allegheny County’s carry restrictions (Cowey v. Mullen), Philadelphia’s Gun Permit Unit policies and practices (Fetsurka v. Outlaw), Pennsylvania’s ban on carry by adults under 21 years of age (Lara v. Evanchick), California’s Handgun Ban and “Roster” laws (Renna v. Becerra), Maryland’s carry ban (Call v. Jones), New Jersey’s carry ban (Bennett v. Davis), New York City’s carry ban (Greco v. New York City), the federal ban on the sale of handguns and handgun ammunition by federal firearm licensees (FFLs) to adults under 21 years of age (Reese v. BATFE), and others, with many more cases being prepared today. To follow these and other legal cases FPC is actively working on, visit the Legal Action section of FPC’s website or follow FPC on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube.

