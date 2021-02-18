Galco’s New Ambidextrous WheelGunner Belt Holster

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco’s extremely versatile WheelGunner belt holster offers an ambidextrous design as well as quick on-off capability. Suitable for casual concealment and outdoor sportsman’s carry, it carries a medium- or large-frame revolver high and close to the body.

Galco WheelGunner Holster

The WheelGunner secures the revolver with a combination of hand molding and an adjustable hammer thong. Simply slip off the hammer thong and the gun is cleared for a fast, smooth draw.

The design allows right or left hand carry by unsnapping the holster from the belt slide, moving the belt slide to the opposite side of the body, and reattaching the holster. The holster body can also be quickly detached from the belt slide, should the carrier need to enter a “non-permissive environment” and temporarily store the handgun.

Constructed of premium steerhide and made for both double- and single-action revolvers, the WheelGunner fit belts up to 1 3/4”.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.