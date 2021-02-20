GALLS Introduce All-Day Comfort from the Ground Up

Four new performance socks offer protection, comfort, and long-wear, whether on patrol, behind a desk, or working out.

Lexington, Ken. (Ammoland.com) – GALLS, LLC, the leading distributor of uniforms and equipment to public safety agencies, and private label products, introduce four new sock models designed for comfort and performance and made in the USA.

GALLS Performance Over the Calf Socks (Item # FT2679) were designed to provide all-day comfort and relieve tired legs with a 75 percent polyester/22 percent cotton/3

percent spandex fit and a cotton cushioned comfort foot. The deep heel pocket provides a comfortable fit without bunching or pulling. The Performance Over the Calf Socks wicks moisture and dries fast, cooling the skin. GALLS Performance Over the Calf Socks protects and relieves discomfort from working on your feet all day. Available in black in medium, large, and extra-large for $8.99 a pair.

GALLS 11” Duty Boot Sock (Item # FT2676) now comes in a three-pack and is tall enough for a

standard 10” duty boot. Made from 64 percent cotton/19 percent nylon/14 percent acrylic/3 percent spandex, the machine-washable Duty Boot Sock provides extra cushion and protection for all-day comfort and warmth in moderate to heavy-duty tactical boots. Available in black with Police Blue toe and heel and in sizes ranging from medium to extra-large, a three-pack of GALLS 11” Duty Boot Sock is available for $21.99.

Staying fit for the job is a priority and whether it is hitting the gym or the road as a patrol bike cop, GALLS Performance Compression Low Cut Socks (Item #FT2678) offer superior fit and support while keeping feet dry and friction-free.

Compression spandex throughout the sock plus a deep heel pocket ensures the sock doesn’t slide off the foot, even under extreme activity. Made from 65 percent NanoGLIDE/18 percent spandex/12 percent elastic/5 percent nylon, the Performance Compression Low Cut Socks keeps feet dry and prevents blistering with vented foot zones to help release heat and moisture. A flat-toe enclosure and arch support zone provides maximum comfort. Available in black in sizes medium to extra-large for $12.99.

Want the same benefits of the GALLS Performance Compression Low Cut Socks, but in a taller version? The GALLS Performance Compression Crew Socks (Item # FT2677) are made from the identical materials as the low-cut version but are tall enough to wear comfortably under most boots. The compression spandex throughout the sock makes sure that the sock stays up and secure during all-day wear, including when active. Available in black for $18.99 in medium, large and extra-large.

About GALLS®:

Lexington, Kentucky-based GALLS, LLC® is “Proud to Serve America’s Public Safety Professionals.” Together with its subsidiaries, GALLS represent the largest distributor of uniform and equipment to public safety personnel, including police, fire, EMS, private security, corrections, federal/military, and postal. Each year, more than one million men and women in the public safety, postal, and public transportation industries depend on GALLS for their essential and robust selection of equipment and apparel, ranging from customized uniforms, sunglasses, and boots/shoes to body armor, handcuffs, medical kits, and light bars. Founded in 1967, GALLS is a trusted resource for fast, convenient, and reliable public safety equipment, supplies, and gear. GALLS is headquartered in Lexington, KY, and boasts an associate team of 1500-plus based throughout the United States that services customers through an award-winning national catalog, convenient eCommerce site, more than 125 dedicated sales reps, 80 locations, and the eQuip agency online solution. Learn more at www.galls.com.