German Precision Optics Now Offers Its RangeFinder in Black

U.S.A. -( -( AmmoLand.com )- In response to customer requests, German Precision Optics (GPO) USA’s popular compact, lightweight, one-handed RANGETRACKER 1800 Rangefinder is now available in black. Introduced last year in green, this handheld rangefinder allows the hunter to accurately range its target out to 1800 yards with one of the fastest laser rangefinding systems on the market.

The GPO RANGETRACKER features state-of-the-art optical and electronic technology for both long-range rifle hunting and close archery usage (6 yards.) Designed with a high transmission optical system coated with GPO’s proprietary GPObright lens coatings, both line of sight and/or True-range adjusted angle distance readings, a Hyperscan feature that provides three readings per second, and Targetseeker technology that offers “best” and “last” laser hits. The display is an HLDC system that allows up to 25 percent more light to get through the optical system, making it usable in very low-light situations.

“We do our best to answer the needs of our customers,” said Mike Jensen, GPO owner and CEO. “They requested this product in black. We not only are bringing it out in black, but we have also lowered the price.”

The RANGETRACKER, now available in both green and black, has a new suggested retail selling price of $349.99 and is currently available at retailers nationwide. For more information on this product line CLICK HERE, call 1-844-MY-BINOS (692-4667), or visit www.gpo-usa.com.





About GPO USA

German Precision Optics was founded on the premise that design, engineering and quality management is 100 percent controlled in Germany to its strictest standards, yet products can be produced at some of the largest production facilities around the world. This unique corporate structure allows GPO to offer the highest quality products with better features at a significantly better price. The company is 100-percent confident that all of its products will not only function perfectly but will exceed all expectations. Therefore, GPO, USA has created an industry-leading Spectacular Lifetime Warranty™. With outstanding professional service, GPO USA will take care of its products before, during, and after the purchase at no charge—EVER. Founded in 2016, GPO has its US headquarters in Richmond, Va. For more information on GPO US visit www.gpo-usa.com or call 844-MY BINOS (844-692-4667.)