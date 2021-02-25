Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a good member price on the all-new GForce Arms GF-99DLX 12ga Semi-auto AR-style Shotgun at $550.99 with FREE shipping.

GForce Arms® GF-99DLX 12-ga. Semi-automatic AR-style Shotgun The GF-99DLX is an AR-style Shotgun that blends the familiar controls and ergonomics of the AR-15 rifle with 12-gauge muscle to create the ultimate tactical & home defense weapon. It comes equipped with a 20″ barrel, rugged polymer stock with rubber butt pad, and flip-up front and rear sights. The Picatinny rail forend gives you some versatility in optics placement, and the shorter underside rail accommodates foregrips and more. Key Features 12-gauge

3″ chamber

20″ barrel

Polymer furniture

Flip-up front and rear sights

Accepts FR-99/AR-12 style mags and drums

Includes (2) 5-rd. MKA 1919 magazines For versatility, the GF-99DLX accepts FR-99/AR-12 style mags and drums.

