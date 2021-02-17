Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s guide has in-stock and shipping the Glock 19 Gen5, Semi-Automatic, 9mm, 4.02″ Barrel, 15+1 Round pistol for $619.99 after a coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” and a member price at check out. These have been very hard to get your hands on and will sell out.

Glock 19 Gen5, Semi-Automatic, 9mm Pistol With over 20 design modifications from its Gen4 predecessor, the G19 Gen5 is proof positive that even the most refined polymer pistol in the world can get better. Among the most notable changes is the Glock Marksman barrel with enhanced polygonal rifling that delivers a better gas seal and less fouling. The Gen5 preserves the reversible magazine catch of the Gen4, but goes one step further by incorporating a truly ambidextrous one-piece slide lock. That’s a nice upgrade for you lefties out there. The magazine and mag well have also been overhauled. The magazine now features an orange follower so you can visually identify empties, as well as an extended lip for grip. The mag well has been flared for faster reloads. The finger grooves are now gone, and the front strap features a cut-out for extracting the magazine. Bottom line: it’s the same Glock you know and love. It’s just a little more shooter-friendly now. Gen5 enhancements: Marksman barrel with enhanced polygonal rifling

Ambidextrous one-piece slide lock makes it more lefty-friendly

Orange follower in the magazine for easy identification of empties

Extended bottom lip for easy magazine extraction

Flared magazine well for easy reloads

Straight-grip design fits all hands

Front strap cut-out for extracting magazines

Rounded front of the slide for easier holstering

nDLC finish provides tougher, more durable corrosion and scratch resistance Other features: Grip stippling is the same as on the Gen 4, and still delivers remarkable traction for extreme environments and gloved operators

Backwards-compatible with older magazines

Includes (3) 15-rd. magazines Order today!

