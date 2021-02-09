Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has in-stock and shipping the always fun, always cool HK416 16.1″ .22 LR Complete Rimfire Rifle for just $379.99. Commie state resident readers, they also the 10 round version here.

HK416 16.1″ .22 LR Complete Rimfire Rifle Used by some of the most elite fighting forces on the planet, the H&K 416 assault rifle is the perfect combination of precise German engineering and the legendary reliability you would expect from a rifle with the HK logo on the receiver. Unfortunately for most shooters, the HK 416 and it’s civilian counterparts also feature a legendarily steep price tag. Now you can get the look and feel of the world-famous carbine at a fraction of the cost with the HK416 .22 LR Complete Rifle! Features: 16.1″ medium contour barrel

Lightweight M-LOK compatible Rail Interface System

Stainless steel bolt for reliable function and easy cleaning

Fully functioning ejection port dust cover

1/2X28 muzzle threads

A2 style flash hider

Last Round Hold Open

20-round drop-free magazine

High strength aluminum receivers

Lightweight flip-up back up iron sights

H&K collapsible stock The HK416 .22 LR rifle was born from a partnership between H&K and Umarex of Germany who worked together to build the most realistic rimfire caliber HK firearm possible. From the completely authentic receiver markings, to the high-quality forged aluminum receivers this faithful licensed copy is sure to bring a smile to your face. Fully range-ready, this rifle ships with a durable 20-round magazine, lightweight M-LOK handguard, and lightweight polymer backup iron sights. To get the most out of the HK416 .22 LR rifle it comes with the H&K adjustable stock making it an excellent option for small-game hunting, competition, target shooting, and tactical training, all for significantly cost savings. Whether you’re looking to fill that HK416-shaped hole in your collection, or merely wanting a plinker that’s a cut above the rest, be sure to check out the HK416 .22 LR rifle.

