House Committee Passes Substitute Measure for Felony Open Carry

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last week, the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee considered House Bill 1283. Previously, this measure could have caused the lawful open carry of a firearm to become a felony offense. While the substitute measure removes certain language from the original measure that triggered the felony charge if an individual “felt threatened,” the substance of the bill remains the same.

House Bill 1283’s substitute still creates a felony charge for the open carry of firearms in certain situations. The vague definitions in the measure could still ensnare individuals who are lawfully exercising their Second Amendment rights, entirely based on the actions of others.

Your NRA-ILA will continue to monitor this legislation and keep you updated with information and actions that you can take. Please stay-tuned to NRA-ILA Alerts.

