Knife Rights Vermont Knife Law Preemption Bill Introduced

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Longtime Knife Rights friend Vermont Representative Patrick Brennan has filed H.254 to enact Knife Rights’ signature Knife Law Preemption in Vermont. The bill simply adds “knives” to the existing Vermont firearms preemption statute.

Knife Law Preemption repeals and prevents local ordinances more restrictive than state law which only serve to confuse or entrap law-abiding citizens traveling within or through the state. Preemption ensures citizens can expect consistent enforcement of state knife laws everywhere in a state.

Knife Rights passed the nation’s first Knife Law Preemption bill in Arizona in 2010 and has since passed preemption bills in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Knife Rights will let you know when it is time to contact your legislators to support H.254.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights is America’s grassroots knife owners’ organization; leading the fight to Rewrite Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 33 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 23 states and over 100 cities and towns since 2010.