Leupold Announces New RX-1400i TBR/W Laser Rangefinder

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, has announced the launch of its new RX-1400i TBR/W laser rangefinder, which enters the market as the most versatile, feature-rich rangefinder in its class.

Equipped with Leupold’s proprietary DNA ranging engine for lightning-fast accuracy and an exceptionally bright red display, the RX-1400i’s True Ballistic Range/Wind feature uses ballistically calculated ranges to keep you on target even when on the most extreme uphill and downhill shots. TBR/W accounts for the angle of your shot and your rifle’s ballistics to put you dead on target. Other rangefinders use basic trigonometry to calculate a straight-line horizontal distance, meaning they may not produce a truly accurate range to your target. The wind feature provides 10 mph full value wind hold to help you calculate a hold value in rapidly-changing wind environments.

“If you’ve done enough shooting, you know ballistics aren’t just in the dial,” said Tim Lesser, Vice President of Product Development for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “If you’re going to be hunting or shooting at an incline or in any kind of mountainous terrain, you need a rangefinder that’s capable of calculating ballistic solutions at angles–and fast. The True Ballistic Range/Wind feature in the RX-1400i does just that.”

Leupold’s proprietary DNA (Digitally eNhanced Accuracy) laser engine delivers incredibly fast ranging speeds, and the RX-1400i is capable of ranging 1,400-yards on reflective objects and 1,200 yards on trees. 5x magnification makes it easy to find your target.

The RX-1400i also features BOW mode to provide a super-fast and accurate archery ranges within +/- 1-yard at inclines/declines and LOS (line of sight) for use with ballistic apps. BOW mode works with the unit’s TBR engine to provide the equivalent horizontal range (level fire range) for arrows. The displayed range represents the ballistically equivalent horizontal distance to the target if the target is 175 yards or less.

The RX-1400’s class-leading functionality comes wrapped in a rugged, lightweight polymer housing that is 100 percent waterproof and extreme climate tested. Easy-grip rubber armor ensures the rangefinder will stay secure in all conditions.

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.