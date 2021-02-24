Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a fair buy on 500 rounds of linked Magtech/CBC 7.62×51 M80 NATO Linked Ammo in 147 Grain Full Metal Jacket reloadable brass cases for $599.99 and FREE Shipping with coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. The reusable links alone will cost you $50.00.

Magtech/CBC 7.62×51 M80 NATO Linked Ammo 147 Grain Full Metal Jacket Sealed M2A1 Can Of 500 Linked Rounds (Two 250-Round Belts), New Production, Non-Corrosive, Boxer Primed, Reloadable Brass Cases Description: True mil-spec production from the NATO military contract production line. Widely regarded as the finest linked machine gun ammunition in the world. Caliber: 7.62X51 – M80 NATO

Suggested Weapon Use: FN Mag, M240, M60, HK21, Rheinmetall MG3 & similar machine guns

Bullet Features: Accurate, Positive Functioning, No Barrel Leading, No Expansion

Quality: Most Magtech/CBC products are manufactured to SAAMI or CIP specifications.

Warning: Read all warnings on the box prior to use. SPECIFICATIONS: Casing: Factory Brass

Bullet Style: FMJ

Bullet Weight (Grains): 147

Primer Type: Large Rifle Primer 9.5 BALLISTICS: Muzzle Velocity (FPS): 2,735

Muzzle Energy (Ft. Lbs.): 2,442

Test Barrel Length: 22.00 inches

