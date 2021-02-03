Mandatory Storage Legislation Introduced In The New Mexico Senate

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Another legislative session — another ineffective, intrusive and unenforceable gun control proposal. You wonder what they’ll come up with next? Well, here it is: Senate Bill 224 by Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-ABQ), who must be auditioning for anti-gun billionaire Bloomberg’s support in her campaign for the 1st Congressional District.

SB 224 reads as follows: “It is an offense for a firearm owner or authorized user to store or keep a firearm in any premises unless the firearm is secured in a locked container or secured by a gun lock or other means so as to render the firearms inaccessible or unusable to any person other than the owner or authorized user.”

You could be fined up to $500 for failing to do so, or $1,000 if a minor, an “at-risk” person, or a prohibited person obtains the firearm. Both are misdemeanor penalties.

But, it doesn’t stop there. The bill could actually make you a criminal if a minor were allowed access to your firearm unless he or she is at least twelve years of age and has already successfully completed a firearms safety training course. So you could be charged with a misdemeanor for teaching your kid how to shoot.

Please contact your state senators and urge them to OPPOSE SB 224! You may also find contact information for senators here, and if you don’t know who your senator is, click here.

