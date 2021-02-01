Melissa Schilling and Colleen Leonard Receive GBAC Health & Safety Cert

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Two of NSSF’s exhibition and events professionals have earned their GBAC Technician certifications, which will help ensure that all NSSF Live! events will be conducted in accordance with the highest standards to protect the health and safety of attendees and team members.

Melissa Schilling, CEM, Director of Exhibitions and Conferences, and Colleen Leonard, CMP, Manager of Conferences and Events, met all requirements of this international-level course to receive their certifications.

“NSSF is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our event attendees, partners and team members,” said Chris Dolnack, Senior Vice President & Chief Customer Officer. “We’re proud of Melissa and Colleen’s dedication to staying on top of ISSA protocols and event best practices by earning their GBAC-Trained Technician certification.”

The certification was developed by the International Association of Exhibits and Events (IAEE) in partnership with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, to help exhibitions and events professionals safely and effectively return to the face-to-face business environment amid the challenges presented by COVID-19, as well as other infectious diseases, through a training course designed to prepare for, respond to and recover from biohazards in the workplace.

Those who complete the course, which was developed by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a division of ISSA, are entitled to use the term “GBAC-Trained Technician” to demonstrate the recipient’s competence to carry out their responsibilities and show their commitment to the standards of excellence in the exhibition and events space.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org